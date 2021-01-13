The Black Panther star and his new girlfriend “have been careful” about being photographed prior to confirming their relationship on Instagram

Michael B. Jordan and Girlfriend Lori Harvey 'Wanted to Get to Know Each Other in Private': Source

Michael B. Jordan and his new love, Lori Harvey, took their time before going public with their relationship.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week's issue. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, 33, and Harvey, 24, confirmed their relationship on Instagram on Sunday after months of romance rumors.

Harvey was previously engaged to Dutch soccer pro Memphis Depay and has been linked to musicians Future, Trey Songz and Diddy.

"In the past she quickly posted social media pictures with guys that she was dating," says the source. "With Michael she has tried a different approach."

The happy couple "spent all the major holidays together in November and December," the source continues. "Lori seems very happy."

Jordan shared a photo of himself and Harvey for the first time on Sunday.

The Black Panther star posted two portraits of him and Harvey, whose father is Steve Harvey, including one photo of the pair smiling at one another in a close embrace.

The two were previously photographed together during the holiday season. On Dec. 30, the couple was spotted stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City as seen in images shared by The Sun. At the time, they both posted snowboarding videos and photos at similar locations on Instagram Story.

In November, Jordan told PEOPLE what he was looking for in a romantic partner.

"A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it's really not," he said, revealing the personality traits he thinks are most important for a successful relationship.

"Somebody that's nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list," Jordan added.

As for the perfect date night, the Creed star said: "The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi. Enjoy somebody's company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I'm definitely a movie guy, and then I'd ride the vibe for the rest of the night."