Michael B. Jordan Will Make Directorial Debut with Creed III Set for Thanksgiving 2022 Release

Jordan will reprise his role of Adonis Johnson Creed and co-produce the film

Michael B. Jordan has locked in his directorial debut.

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, 34, has been tapped to direct Creed III for MGM.

On top of his upcoming directing duties, which were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed and also produce the film, the outlet reported. Creed III is set for a Nov. 23, 2022 release.

Sharing The Hollywood Reporter's article on his Instagram Stories, Jordan wrote, "Excited is an understatement!"

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan said in a statement obtained by THR.

He continued, "Creed III is that moment—a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."

"This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me," Jordan added. "I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the same responsibility of being its director and namesake."

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson in Creed II | Credit: Barry Wetcher /MGM / Courtesy Everett

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their roles, according to the outlet.

The Creed franchise takes place in the universe created by Sylvester Stallone in his own Rocky film franchise. It's unclear if Stallone will return to Creed III.

Creed, directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, debuted in 2015 and followed the story of Jordan's Donnie, the son of Apollo Creed and the rival of Stallone's Rocky Balboa.