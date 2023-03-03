Michael B. Jordan's Dating History

Despite being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Michael B. Jordan manages to keep his romantic life mostly private.

The actor and former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive has made it a point not to talk about most of his relationships throughout the years, but he has still been linked to several ladies over the years, including Kendall Jenner and Kiki Layne.

His most public relationship to date was with Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey, who he dated for over a year before their split in June 2022.

In the past the Creed III actor was candid about his difficulty having a relationship as a very famous person; he told GQ in 2018 that it was partly on him (he didn't feel he was "mature" in his dating life) and partly an occupational hazard of life in the public eye: "They're gonna find out what [a potential girlfriend's] Instagram is, they're going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough."

Following his relationship with Harvey, though, he is more open to a potential love connection, he told Rolling Stone in February 2023 — as long as he approaches it with the right mindset.

"Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible," he said. "It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen."

Catherine Paiz

Tara Ziemba/Getty

Early in his career, Jordan was linked to social media personality Catherine Paiz in January 2014, when they were photographed getting cozy at the beach in Miami. Though the two never confirmed or denied their relationship status, fans later noted an awkward interaction between the two as Paiz seemingly ignored Jordan when she attended a basketball game with her husband Austin McBroom in 2021.

Kendall Jenner

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jordan and Kendall Jenner sparked dating rumors in May 2015 after they were spotted leaving a Met Gala afterparty at the same time. The actor later reacted to the speculation surrounding their relationship during an interview with GQ, including the hostile attitude some had in response.

"It's the world we live in," he told GQ in its October 2015 cover story. "They see white and black. I don't."

"A lot of Black fans were feeling like, 'Oh, my God, he should have been with a Black woman' and that whole thing," he added. "I get it, but on the other hand it's, like, relax. You know – it's 2015. It's okay! People can like one another, not necessarily from the same history or culture or whatever the f— it is."

"Kendall's a friend of mine, you know. I don't know her, like, that well, but I know her enough," he added. "People's perspective on that is what it is."

Kiki Layne

In January 2019, Jordan was linked to If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne after the two reportedly got "flirty" with each other at Sundance Film Festival.

"Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night," an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. "He spent literally all night talking and focused on her." Near the end of the night, Jordan "left the club first and she followed," the source said.

However, neither Jordan nor Layne commented on their relationship status.

Cindy Bruna

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

A few months after being linked to Layne, Jordan sparked dating rumors with Cindy Bruna that May as they stepped out for a dinner date at Carbone in New York City.

At the time, Just Jared reported that Jordan had been liking a lot of her Instagram pictures at the time, further fueling romance rumors, but their relationship status was never confirmed.

Snoh Aalegra

Amy Sussman/Getty

In December 2019, Jordan made a steamy appearance in Snoh Aalegra's music video for "Whoa," leading many fans to speculate about their relationship. Despite sharing a passionate kiss in the video, the two never publicly commented on their relationship status.

However, the actor did sing her praises during an interview with Extra later that month, saying, "It was a great time… We made it happen. I'm a big fan. Her album's awesome."

Lori Harvey

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In November 2020, Jordan sparked dating rumors with Lori Harvey after the two were photographed together at an airport in Harvey's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia just before Thanksgiving.

The two later went Instagram official with their relationship when they both posted Instagram photos alongside each other on January 10, 2021. The relationship marked Jordan's most public to date as they made numerous appearances together, including walking the red carpet together and posting sweet tributes online.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," Jordan told PEOPLE of his relationship with Harvey in April 2021. "I am extremely happy."

He added, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

After a year and a half of dating, a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that Jordan and Harvey had broken up. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the source said at the time. "They still love each other."

A source close to the model and influencer told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit," which is what led to their breakup. "She is very focused on her career," the source added of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH.

Following their split, Jordan addressed his "very first public breakup" on Saturday Night Live (joking that you could find him on the invite-only dating app Raya) and admitted that he "was lucky enough to have a lot of work" to keep his mind off the matter.

"It was an experience for me to grow and learn," he said on CBS Mornings. "This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things."