Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Girlfriend Lori Harvey with Beachy Birthday Tribute: 'My Turtle'

"My favorite Patna in crime,” Michael B. Jordan wrote in the post

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are keeping the party going!

On Instagram Thursday, the 34-year-old actor posted a loving tribute to his girlfriend in honor of her 25th birthday.

"Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈My favorite Patna in crime," the Journal for Jordan star captioned a clip with the model. In the fun footage, Jordan and Harvey chatted close together in crystal clear water on a tropical beach, reviewing a football play before facing off against another swimsuit-clad couple.

Harvey went long and caught the ball from her beau, who jumped for joy, picked her up and shouted "My baby!" as she laughed.

Soon after, Jordan posted a selfie to his Instagram Story of himself and the SKN by LH founder napping in the sun together.

"All that winning got you tired!!" he wrote over the photo.

Also on Thursday, Harvey shared shots to her Instagram Story from her birthday party. Guests were greeted by a black and gold "25" balloon archway display and given "LH" branded black sweat sets as the drinks and food flowed.

Reposting a photo from a friend, the birthday girl and her boyfriend also hit the dance floor together.

The festivities weren't the first for Harvey's 25th trip around the sun, with the Black Panther star throwing another party for her earlier in the week.

On Monday, she shared a series of photos and videos from the occasion on her Instagram Story, walking into a room decked out in balloons, including a big silver "25" for the milestone occasion. The tables were adorned with white floral arrangements, as well as custom menus that read "Lori's 25th."

"Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan," the model wrote on one slide.

The couple recently rang in 2022 together, one year after taking their relationship Instagram official last January.

A source told PEOPLE last February of their relationship: "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."

Jordan then told PEOPLE in April why it was the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."