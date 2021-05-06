The Creed actor looks back on his audition for J.J. Abram's trilogy-starter

Michael B. Jordan Calls His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Audition 'My Worst One to Date'

Even the best actors fumble their auditions.

Michael B. Jordan talked to Variety about his newest film Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and opened up about his experience auditioning for J.J. Abram's 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens over eight years ago.

"I think it was I couldn't wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides," the 34-year-old Creed actor said. "Everything's like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure."

Struggling to connect to the storyline, the actor said it was "probably my worst audition to date."

michael b jordan on jimmy kimmel Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Another actor who auditioned for the blockbuster was none other than Tom Holland, who told Backstage earlier the experience this year it "wasn't my best moment."

"I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega's role," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star recalled, "I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, 'We gotta get back to the ship!' And she was going, 'Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.' I just couldn't stop laughing."

He continued, "I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they're called. Yeah, I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn't my best moment."

Despite their less-than-ideal audition experiences for Abram's film, Jordan and Holland seemed to bounce back just fine with starring roles in some of the biggest movies of their careers, including Marvel's Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming.