Michael B. Jordan Gifts Girlfriend Lori Harvey 15 Bouquets of Roses for Her 24th Birthday: 'Thank You Baby'

Lori Harvey received a special treat from Michael B. Jordan on her 24th birthday.

The model posted an Instagram Story showing off 15 gorgeous bouquets of white roses on Wednesday, with a simple message for her newly-confirmed boyfriend.

"Thank you baby," Harvey wrote over the video, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Jordan, 33, also made his love feel special with a sweet Instagram post that showed them posing and playing around in the show. The two also revealed their nicknames for each other in the comment section of Harvey's own birthday post, with Jordan calling her turtle and Harvey calling him nugget.

The birthday love comes just days after the two confirmed their relationship following months of speculation.

On Sunday, Jordan and Harvey posted photos of the Black Panther star giving the model a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The post came as no shock to fans who have been speculating on their romance for months.

In December, the pair were photographed getting off a plane together in Salt Lake City in pictures obtained by The Sun. They also shared snowboarding videos and photos that appeared to be in the same location on their respective Instagram Stories.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week's issue. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

"In the past she quickly posted social media pictures with guys that she was dating," says the source. "With Michael she has tried a different approach."