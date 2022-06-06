One day after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed his split from Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco

Michael B. Jordan Attends NBA Game in First Public Appearance Since Breakup from Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan watches during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Michael B. Jordan's got his game face on.

One day after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that the Journal for Jordan actor had split from his girlfriend of over a year, Lori Harvey, he was spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, as the Boston Celtics squared off against the Golden State Warriors.

Dressed in a black-and-green suit over a white graphic tee and sneakers, Jordan, 35, took in the game alongside rapper Cordae.

"Welcome to Chase Center @michaelb4jordan 👋," a tweet from the venue read on Sunday, accompanying a video of the actor in his seat.

A source close to the former couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the insider said. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Reps for Jordan and Harvey have not commented.

A source close to Harvey told PEOPLE on Monday that the 25-year-old model and influencer "wasn't ready to commit."

"She is very focused on her career," the insider added of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH, who is also the daughter of Steve Harvey.

According to the insider, Harvey "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."