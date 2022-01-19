Look Back at Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

We broke down all the details on the couple's love story, including how they met, when they started dating, and everything in between

Love is in the air!

Sparks have been flying between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan ever since the couple confirmed their relationship just over a year ago.

Jordan, PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive, has been extremely vocal about his love for Harvey, who is the daughter of Steve Harvey.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he previously told PEOPLE when the couple went Instagram official. "I am extremely happy."

Lori Harvey; Michael B. Jordan Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Michael B. Jordan Instagram

Since Jordan and Harvey's first post together, they have been making fans swoon with their sweet moments, including their romantic vacations and steamy PDA pictures.

Prior to falling for Harvey, the Creed actor opened up to PEOPLE about what he looks for in a partner. "A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it's really not," said Jordan. "Somebody that's nurturing. I've got a list," he added.

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Credit: EliotPress/MEGA

As for Harvey, she told Bustle, "I look for someone who is trustworthy and reliable, somebody that could be a good foundation and just stability for me. Somebody that has to be able to get along with my family."

It's clear that the couple checks off each other's boxes. Take a look back at where it all began for the love birds with their relationship timeline.

How did Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey meet?

lori harvey and michael b jordan Credit: lori harvey/ instagram

Harvey mentioned in a July 2021 interview with Bustle that she met Jordan through mutual friends. "We met actually a few years ago," Harvey said. "We had some mutual friends. I think we met out, just in passing." She recalled her first impression, saying, "I was like, 'He's cute!'"

When did Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey start dating?

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey are seen on August 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The couple was photographed together at an airport in Harvey's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia just before Thanksgiving in November 2020. After flying from Los Angeles, TMZ captured their arrival as they touched down.

About a month later, Jordan and Harvey were photographed by The Sun arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah at the end of December. The couple didn't post any photos together, but they did share snaps of their snowy surroundings separately.

Jordan even posted a picture (that has since been deleted) of his snowboarding attempt, with a caption that perhaps had a double meaning, writing, "New year new things."

When did Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey go Instagram official?

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Credit: Jacob Webster

After months of speculation, the couple made their relationship official when they both posted Instagram photos alongside each other on January 10, 2020.

"There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy," Jordan previously told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to make his relationship public.

He added, "I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."

How did Michael B. Jordan celebrate Lori Harvey's birthday?

Cute celebrity couples photos Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Michael B. Jordan/Instagram

Once the couple made their relationship Instagram official, they kept the cute photos coming. Jordan posted an adorable picture of him and his girlfriend bundled up alongside a playful video of the two in the snow on Jan. 13, 2021.

He also captioned the photo with a turtle emoji, which is his nickname for Harvey. Harvey explained the meaning behind the nickname to BET, saying, "Honestly because he says I take so long to get ready. He says I move on turtle time. So he's like, 'Okay, Turtle.'"

What does Steve Harvey think about Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship?

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Although the Family Feud host is protective of his daughter, he's been very supportive of her relationship with Jordan. When the couple first made their relationship official, he opened up about his initial thoughts on iHeartRadio's The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

"I like this one," Harvey said of the Black Panther star. "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'"

"'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me!" he added. "Let's be clear about that."

How did Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrate their first Valentine's Day?

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Valentine's Day Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

On par with the actor's cute pet name for Harvey, Jordan went above and behind with an under-the-sea-themed date for the couple's first Valentine's Day together. On her Instagram Story, Harvey posted pictures of the underwater tunnel where they enjoyed a luxurious dinner.

"My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this," she wrote.

How did Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrate their one-year anniversary?

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

In November 2021, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in the most romantic way: caviar and kisses! Harvey and Jordan each posted affectionate photos to their Instagram Stories to celebrate the relationship milestone.