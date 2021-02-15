The couple went public with their relationship last month

Michael B. Jordan Rents Out Entire Aquarium for First Valentine's Day with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey marked their first Valentine's Day together with an under-the-sea celebration.

Harvey, 24, gave fans a look at her romantic date with Jordan, 34, on her Instagram Story Monday, revealing that the actor rented out an aquarium just for them — and surprised the model with dinner in one of the underwater tunnels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this," Harvey wrote, sharing a video of the tunnel adorned with flower petals and candles.

In another video, Harvey showed the elaborate dinner spread, which included massive bouquets of roses, more candles, and a meal from luxury Japanese eatery Nobu. Harvey also showed off a stuffed turtle — representing Jordan's nickname for her.

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

"And he had Nobu cook dinner for us," Harvey added, sharing a video of the night's menu.

The couple's night ended in a hotel room that was covered in more huge flower bouquets, candles and complete with red rose petals on the bed and around a bubble bath.

"And then this," Harvey wrote.

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

It's not the first time Jordan has surprised Harvey with a romantic gesture. PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive made his love feel special on her birthday last month with 15 bouquets of white roses.

"Thank you baby," Harvey wrote over a video that showed off the roses on her Instagram Story, adding a heart eyes emoji.

The two revealed their nicknames for each other in the comment section of Harvey's own birthday post, with Jordan calling her turtle and Harvey calling him nugget.

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Image zoom Lori Harvey | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

The pair celebrated Jordan's birthday last week.

Harvey shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂

I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍"

"Thank you baby 😍I love you too," Jordan commented.

Last month, the two confirmed their relationship by posting photos of the Black Panther star giving the model a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The post came as no shock to fans who have been speculating on their romance for months.

In December, the pair were photographed getting off a plane together in Salt Lake City in pictures obtained by The Sun. They also shared snowboarding videos and photos that appeared to be in the same location on their respective Instagram Stories.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

"In the past she quickly posted social media pictures with guys that she was dating," said the source. "With Michael she has tried a different approach."