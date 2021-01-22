Michael B. Jordan and Girlfriend Lori Harvey Leave St. Barts After Romantic Getaway

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been vacationing in the celebrity hot spot for a few days

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are saying goodbye to paradise.

The newly-confirmed couple was seen leaving the Caribbean island of St. Barts together after several days soaking up the sun. Jordan, 33, and Harvey, 24, dressed casually and wore masks while walking through the airport.

In photos earlier this week, the couple was seen smiling widely while vacationing in the celebrity hot spot. The two had fun on the water, alternating between lounging on a floating platform and hitting the waves on a jet ski, with Jordan driving while Harvey held on tight to her boo.

Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges, also posted several dreamy snaps of their stay on her Instagram Story.

The latest got a bit cheeky when Jordan joined her in a mirror selfie, with PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive grabbing onto Harvey's breast as they both smiled.

"He love it here," Harvey captioned the snap on her Story.

Jordan and Harvey went public with their relationship earlier this month after weeks of speculation from fans.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's initial decision to keep their love out of the spotlight. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

They later confirmed their relationship on Instagram after months of romance rumors.