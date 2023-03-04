Mia Wasikowska Says She Is 'Pretty Content' Since Leaving Hollywood: 'It Didn't Suit Me'

Mia Wasikowska has left the industry grind behind her.

The Alice in Wonderland star, 33, said she's "pretty content" after leaving Hollywood for her native Australia as she spoke to IndieWire from her home in Sydney after going "back to back" between roles since she was a teenager.

"If I can have the best of both worlds, which is dip in and out of it occasionally, I'd be really happy, but I wouldn't ever be in that place where I was just on a treadmill," she explained. "I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer.

"It's great, and there are lots of great things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn't suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you're treated quite strangely. When that's your only reality, it's quite strange," added Wasikowska.

After making her U.S. onscreen debut in HBO's In Treatment in 2008, Wasikowska said she's been working almost nonstop since age 15. "I didn't entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back to back. I felt really disconnected from any greater community," she said.

George Pimentel/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it's like starting school again every few months," continued Wasikowska. "Especially when you're younger, when you don't have that base, I found that really hard."

Wasikowska said: "At the same time, maybe if the payoff is good, and you feel really great doing it, then that's okay, but I didn't, so I wanted to establish that for myself on a personal level and have more of a sense of somewhere I belong that's not just on a film set that ends every few weeks."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Did Anne Hathaway Compare Alice Through the Looking Glass to Spinach Brownie?

Over the years, Waskowska's become known for roles in The Kids Are All Right (2010), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Jane Eyre (2011), Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), Maps to the Stars (2014), Madame Bovary (2014), Crimson Peak (2015) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016).

Wasikowska can next be seen in Blueback, playing an oceanographer who discovers a rare kind of grouper fish and attempts to protect it against poachers. Blueback premieres March 3 in U.S. theaters.