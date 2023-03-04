Mia Wasikowska Says She Is 'Pretty Content' Since Leaving Hollywood: 'It Didn't Suit Me'

"When that's your only reality, it's quite strange," Mia Wasikowska said of working nearly nonstop in Hollywood since she was 15

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 07:07 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Mia Wasikowska attends the Sydney premiere of Blueback at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 06, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Mia Wasikowska has left the industry grind behind her.

The Alice in Wonderland star, 33, said she's "pretty content" after leaving Hollywood for her native Australia as she spoke to IndieWire from her home in Sydney after going "back to back" between roles since she was a teenager.

"If I can have the best of both worlds, which is dip in and out of it occasionally, I'd be really happy, but I wouldn't ever be in that place where I was just on a treadmill," she explained. "I want to do more things in life other than be in a trailer.

"It's great, and there are lots of great things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality, and it didn't suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you're treated quite strangely. When that's your only reality, it's quite strange," added Wasikowska.

After making her U.S. onscreen debut in HBO's In Treatment in 2008, Wasikowska said she's been working almost nonstop since age 15. "I didn't entirely like the lifestyle of going back to back to back. I felt really disconnected from any greater community," she said.

2018 Sundance Film Festival - "Damsel" Premiere
George Pimentel/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it's like starting school again every few months," continued Wasikowska. "Especially when you're younger, when you don't have that base, I found that really hard."

Wasikowska said: "At the same time, maybe if the payoff is good, and you feel really great doing it, then that's okay, but I didn't, so I wanted to establish that for myself on a personal level and have more of a sense of somewhere I belong that's not just on a film set that ends every few weeks."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Did Anne Hathaway Compare Alice Through the Looking Glass to Spinach Brownie?

Over the years, Waskowska's become known for roles in The Kids Are All Right (2010), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Jane Eyre (2011), Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), Maps to the Stars (2014), Madame Bovary (2014), Crimson Peak (2015) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016).

Wasikowska can next be seen in Blueback, playing an oceanographer who discovers a rare kind of grouper fish and attempts to protect it against poachers. Blueback premieres March 3 in U.S. theaters.

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Clint Eastwood, wife Dina, Frances Fisher & children Scott, Kathryn, Francesca & Morgan
Clint Eastwood's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Julianne Moore arrives on September 5, 2022 for the screening of the film "Love Life" presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore 'Can't Believe' She's Been Working in Hollywood Nearly 40 Years: 'I've Had Good Fortune'
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
chris martin On Why He's Excited For Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Chris Martin Says He's Excited for Rihanna's Halftime Performance: 'Best Singer of All Time'
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna's Life in Photos
Australian Father-Daughter TikTok Duo Go Viral for Lipsynching Videos
Australian Father-Daughter TikTok Duo Go Viral for Impressive Lip-Syncing Videos: 'A Real Joy'
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe attend the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe's Relationship Timeline
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline
Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline
Rory McIlroy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina
Who Is Rory McIlroy's Wife? All About Erica Stoll
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on April 10, 2014 in London, England
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's Relationship: A Look Back