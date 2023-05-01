See 'X' and 'Pearl' Star Mia Goth Return in 'MaXXXine' First Look Photo with Halsey

Mia Goth returns in MaXXXine to complete director Ti West's horror trilogy that started with X and Pearl

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 1, 2023 01:27 PM
Mia Goth
Photo: A24

Mia Goth and Halsey make for quite the duo in 1980s Hollywood.

On Monday, A24 shared a first-look photo on Twitter from its upcoming horror sequel MaXXXine starring Goth, 29, as the aspiring adult-film star Maxine, whom audiences first met in last year's X.

Maxine is joined by a new character portrayed by singer Halsey, 28. The pair are seen walking down a sidewalk in Los Angeles in the first-look photo from the movie, which is again directed by Ti West.

Production began filming in Los Angeles in April after adding a number of stars to its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to Goth and Halsey, the pair are joined by Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

MaXXXine is a sequel to the 2022 slashers X and Pearl and expects to follow Goth's X character Maxine in Los Angeles during the 1980s following her character's experiences in X. In the earlier film, Maxine was the lone survivor of an attack by an elderly couple while Maxine and others filmed a pornographic movie in Texas during the '70s.

X was released in March 2022 and also starred Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi and more.

The movie was quickly followed by a surprise prequel titled Pearl, which followed X's killer character Pearl (also portrayed by Goth) as a young woman who aspired to leave her Texas home and become a famous actress and performer in the late 1910s.

PEARL, Mia Goth, 2022
A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Goth previously criticized the Academy in January for not recognizing horror films after this past year's Oscar nominations were announced. The actress shared her opinion that the awards are "very political," when asked by Jake Hamilton of Jake's Takes why she thinks the Academy generally shuts out horror movies.

"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There's a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations," Goth said while promoting another horror film, Infinity Pool. "Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think that's true. I think a lot of people know that."

"A change is necessary," she added. "A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies]."

