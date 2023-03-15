Mia Farrow Wishes Michael Caine Happy Birthday, Says She 'Forgave' Him for Introducing Her to Woody Allen

Mia Farrow wasn't afraid to get a teasing jab in at friend Michael Caine for his 90th birthday.

The actress, 78, wished the Medieval actor a happy birthday on Instagram, but not without joking that she "forgave" him for introducing her to ex husband Woody Allen — who would go on to leave her for her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

"Happy 90th Birthday to Michael Caine, such a funny and wise friend over many years," Farrow captioned several black and white pictures of the two in their younger years.

"Back in the day , when I was married to her dad, Nancy Sinatra dated him," Farrow continued. "If they had married he'd have been my son in law. He once played my husband. Just such a lovely man."

"He introduced me to Woody for which I forgave him :)," she jokingly ended her post.

In one photo, taken while they sat side by side at a dinner, Farrow can be seen reaching for a champagne bottle across the table as Caine, wearing rectangular rimmed glasses and a black and white suit with a bow tie, looks off in the distance while holding a glass.

In another snap, the two can be seen leaving an event together, with Farrow donning a light fur coat and short hair. In the final slide, she shared a photo of her leaning into Caine with their arms wrapped around each other for a scene in 1986's Hannah and Her Sisters, directed by Allen.

In the HBO's docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which released in 2021, Farrow opened up about her feelings in the aftermath of her divorce to Allen, his marriage to her adopted daughter Previn and the sexual assault allegations brought forward by their daughter Dylan, which Allen has denied.

Farrow said in Allen v. Farrow that inviting Allen into her family was "the greatest regret of my life."

"It's my fault," the Rosemary's Baby actress said. "I brought this guy into my family. There's nothing I can do to take that away."

She said the split from Allen and Dylan's allegations that followed had not only lasting effects on her family, but on herself and her trust in other men.

"I never brought [dates or significant others] home because I didn't want to risk anybody falling for one of my beautiful children or grandchildren," Farrow said.

"If I couldn't trust Woody after 12 years, I would never take another risk with anybody else," she added. "I don't trust myself to know. How would you know? I don't know. So I never brought them home."

Allen and Previn slammed the docuseries calling it a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for Allen and Previn said in a statement provided to Deadline and other outlets on the docuseries.

"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place," the statement continued.