Mia Farrow Says Woody Allen 'Weaponized' Soon-Yi Previn Against Her: 'I Love' Her

“I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years,” Mia Farrow said in the finale of HBO's docuseries Allen v. Farrow

Mia Farrow is speaking out about her feelings toward her estranged daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

On Sunday night's fourth and final episode of the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, the 76-year-old actress spoke about the aftermath of her split from Woody Allen in 1992 after her daughter Dylan accused him of sexual assault and the Annie Hall director, 85, revealed his affair with Previn, 50.

"He's weaponized two of my children that he's turned against me," Mia said, referring to Previn and son Moses, who defended Allen in 2014 and claimed Mia was an abusive mother.

Allen formally adopted Moses, now 43 and a family therapist, in December 1991, along with Dylan, 35. The Blue Jasmine director has long denied the allegations of child abuse against Dylan. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Mia was a mother to seven children before meeting Allen: her children with ex-husband André Previn — twins Matthew and Sascha Previn, Lark Song Previn, Fletcher Previn and Summer "Daisy" Song Previn — as well as Soon-Yi and Moses.

"They are all people I loved with all my heart. They are all people that I would've laid down my life for," Mia continued in the finale. "I love Soon-Yi. It took me six years to throw away the Christmas stocking I knitted for her thinking she would come back, but she didn't."

The split from Allen and Dylan's allegations that followed had not only lasting effects on her family, Mia said, but on herself and her trust in other men.

"I never brought [dates or significant others] home because I didn't want to risk anybody falling for one of my beautiful children or grandchildren," Mia said.

"If I couldn't trust Woody after 12 years, I would never take another risk with anybody else," she added. "I don't trust myself to know. How would you know? I don't know. So I never brought them home."

Earlier in the docuseries, Mia said inviting Allen into her family is "the greatest regret of my life."

"It's my fault," Mia said. "I brought this guy into my family. There's nothing I can do to take that away."

Allen is currently married to Previn. The couple shares two daughters. They did not participate in the series, although portions of the audiobook of the director's memoir Apropos of Nothing are included.

In February, the couple slammed the HBO docuseries calling it a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement provided to Deadline and other outlets.

"Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so," the statement continued. "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place."

In the weeks since issuing their statement, Allen and Previn have offered no further comment.