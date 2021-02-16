Mia Farrow Says She's 'Scared' of Woody Allen in Damning HBO Doc Detailing His Alleged Child Abuse

Allen v. Farrow will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max on Feb. 21

Mia Farrow says she's "scared" of Woody Allen almost 30 years after their split following allegations of child sexual abuse against the Oscar-winning writer/director.

In the explosive new HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, the 76-year-old actress says she doesn't rest easily knowing Allen, 85, could act in retribution against the documentary.

"I don't know, I'm just scared. I'm scared of him," she says in the new docuseries. "A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything. A person who will do anything is somebody to be scared of."

"So I worry that when this documentary comes out, he'll be on the attack again," she says. "He'll do whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made."

A rep for Allen didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The docuseries, which will air in four separate parts on HBO, details the happy times Allen and Mia spent together as their careers skyrocketed in the '70s before getting to Allen's revelation of his affair with one of Mia's adopted daughters, Soon-Yi Previn, who he'd later go on to marry.

Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Mia and then-boyfriend Allen, features prominently in the series, accusing Allen of sexually abusing her as a child. The director has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from the actress. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Allen v. Farrow also focuses on the director's films, including the 1979 film Manhattan, which pairs his character, a 42-year-old man, with a 17-year-old girl who becomes his lover.

The docuseries also alleges Allen may have begun his relationship with Soon-Yi as early as her senior year of high school, citing court testimonies from his doorman, building manager and housekeeper at the time that Soon-Yi had been seen frequently visiting the Annie Hall director at his apartment.

Mia and Allen's relationship exploded when, in 1992, she found naked pictures of Soon-Yi in Allen's apartment.

"I remember my mom told me and Ronan, 'Daddy took naked pictures of Soon-Yi.' And that was sort of the first instance where I thought, 'Oh… it's not just me,'" recalls Dylan in the series.

What followed was a legal and media storm, which saw Allen claim Mia had "coached" Dylan to accuse her father of sexual abuse. Both Mia and Dylan deny those allegations in the docuseries.

The four-part series, which was shot in secret by On the Record directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, includes new interviews with other members of the Farrow-Previn family, including Ronan Farrow, Fletcher Previn and daughters Quincy and Tam Farrow.

Their family friend and singer Carly Simon and prosecutor Frank Maco are also interviewed, and never-before-seen home footage from Mia and Allen's life together before their split in 1992 is shown.

Allen is currently married to Soon-Yi, 50, and the couple share two daughters. They did not participate in the series, although portions of the director's memoir via audiobook Apropos of Nothing are included.

"If I could take it all back, I would," says Mia of Allen. "I wish I'd never met him. That's my great regret of my life, to bring somebody like that who should never have been in the family."

Allen v. Farrow will premiere its first episode on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing every Sunday at the same time.