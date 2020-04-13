Mia Farrow Says Daughter Quincy Is 'Growing Stronger' After Being Hospitalized with the Coronavirus

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Mia Farrow says her daughter is on the mend following her hospitalization after contracting the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Farrow, 75, gave her fans an update on how her youngest daughter Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, was doing after revealing last week that she was sent to the hospital after falling ill from the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Every day my daughter grows stronger. Thank you again with all my heart for your good wishes and your prayers,” the Rosemary’s Baby actress wrote on Twitter.

Fans and friends of Farrow’s fans were happy to hear the good news, sending well wishes to her and her daughter.

“Thank God she’s getting through this,” tweeted Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall. “Thinking of you both ❤️”

RELATED: Mia Farrow Reveals Daughter Quincy Has Been Hospitalized ‘in Her Struggle Against the Coronavirus’

The Great Gatsby star first announced that Quincy was hospitalized on Friday, asking her fans and friends for their prayers.

“A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy,” Farrow tweeted. “Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”

Quincy, 26, was adopted by Farrow in 1994 when she was a year old, her older brother Ronan said in a 2013 Vanity Fair article. At the time, Quincy was 19 and in college studying to be an aid worker, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Mia Farrow’s Children: Where Are They Now?

Quincy has since gotten married and has a young daughter named Coretta with husband Ethan. Her mother frequently shares snapshots of Quincy and her family on her Instagram account.

Just days before revealing Quincy’s hospitalization, Farrow had shared a throwback photo from her wedding day, writing, “The day my youngest daughter, Quincy married wonderful Ethan. A year later their baby Coretta came along.❤️ Happiest memories rolling by from home in lockdown.”

Quincy has also supported her sister Dylan by signing a statement in 2018 in which seven of Dylan’s siblings, including Quincy, supported her allegation of abuse by Woody Allen — an allegation he has repeatedly denied.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.