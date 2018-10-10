Mia Farrow Says She 'Reached a Place Many Years Ago' Where She Doesn't 'Care' About Woody Allen

Mia Farrow has moved on from Woody Allen.

The humanitarian and actress, 73, was profiled by Elle for its November issue where she discussed her feelings towards her ex since they split in 1992 after she discovered explicit photographs of her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in his possession.

“I reached a place many years ago where I just don’t care about him,” Farrow said.

Of their relationship, the actress said, “It’s not all white or black,” adding, “Otherwise you’d ask yourself what on Earth you’re doing with that person for 10 minutes, let alone for 10 years.”

In 2014, Farrow’s daughter, Dylan, publicly claimed in a New York Times open letter that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Dylan’s brother, Ronan Farrow, wrote a column for The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year stating, “I believe my sister.“

The Rosemary’s Baby actress told Elle she had no idea her two children would write those articles.

“Both of them wrote their pieces without telling me,” she said. “Because for me, it’s the sleeping dog that you don’t want to rouse. But I also understand and deeply respect when my daughter decided she needed to do this.”

Farrow’s relationship with Allen began in 1979 and ended in 1992 when the Blue Jasmine director became involved with her adopted daughter, Previn. Allen and Previn have been married since 1997.

Previn was a 21-year-old college sophomore at the time. Last month, Previn, 47, opened up about her relationship with the director in an article published by New York Magazine in which she said Dylan’s accusations were “so upsetting, so unjust.”

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Rob Kim/FilmMagic

“[Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim,” Previn added. “And a whole generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”

Previn went on to detail alleged mistreatment by Mia when she was in her care, claiming she couldn’t “come up with a pleasant memory” of their time together.

A Farrow family spokesperson denied Previn’s allegations of physical abuse and neglect to the magazine. A rep for Mia didn’t respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.