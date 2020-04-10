Mia Farrow Reveals Daughter Quincy Has Been Hospitalized 'in Her Struggle Against the Coronavirus’

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

One of Mia Farrow‘s daughters has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Farrow, 75, revealed in a tweet on Friday that Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, went to the hospital after getting ill. The Rosemary’s Baby actress asked her fans and friends for their prayers.

“A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy,” Farrow tweeted. “Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”

Quincy, 26, was adopted by Farrow in 1994 when she was a year old, her older brother Ronan said in a 2013 Vanity Fair article.

At the time, Quincy was in college studying to be an aid worker, as her mother told the magazine. She was originally named Kaeli-Shea but changed her name.

Quincy is married and has a young daughter named Coretta. Her mother frequently shares snapshots of Quincy and her family on her Instagram account when they visit.

“Family day. Baby Coretta with her parents. My daughter Quincy and her husband Ethan,” Farrow captioned one post.

Quincy supported her sister Dylan by signing a statement in 2018 in which seven of Dylan’s siblings, including Quincy, supported her allegation of abuse by Woody Allen — an allegation he has repeatedly denied.

As of April 9, there have been at least 463,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 16,688 people deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. has the most confirmed cases in the world, nearly three times more than the next country.

Worldwide, there are now more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 94,963 deaths.

