Amazon is in the process of acquiring MGM Holdings for $8.4 billion

MGM and Its Movie Franchises, Including Bond and Rocky, Bought by Amazon in $8.4 Billion Deal

MGM is going to Amazon!

The company announced on Wednesday that it is acquiring MGM Holdings, the historic 97-year-old film and television studio behind franchises like James Bond, Rocky and The Hobbit, as well as classics like The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The deal, pending approval per The Hollywood Reporter, has Amazon paying $8.4 billion for MGM.

"The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team. It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling," Mike Hopkins, senior vp of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The New York Times reports that Amazon will own only 50 percent of Bond, as siblings Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson maintain creative control.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The acquisition would give Amazon Prime members access to a robust collection of Hollywood blockbusters and classics, upping Prime's prominence in the streaming wars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM's catalog includes around 4,000 titles and 17,000 hours of TV programming. This includes more classics like West Side Story and The Apartment, as well as TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Shark Tank and The Voice. Donald Trump's The Apprentice would also be included in the deal.