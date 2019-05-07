Nick Jonas Regrets Not Wearing Camp Rock Outfit to Camp-Themed Met Gala: Would Have Been 'Tight'

Nick Jonas could've really gone "Camp" with a vintage outfit at the 2019 Met Gala

By Ale Russian
May 07, 2019 01:53 PM

Regrets, Nick Jonas has a few.

The singer and actor, 26, attended the 2019 Met Gala with new wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday wearing an all-white Dior and Chopard ensemble. But just hours after walking the glamorous carpet, Jonas realized he could’ve done much better.

“Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was ‘camp’ that would have been super tight,” Jonas tweeted later that night.

The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers member referenced their famous Disney Channel movie from 2008 that featured him and brothers Joe and Kevin as a world-famous band heading to a summer music camp. The three starred opposite Demi Lovato and reprised their roles for a sequel in 2010.

Camp Rock

Jonas and Chopra, who got married in December 2018, walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for photographers together.

Chopra, 36, stunned in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colorful feathered ruffles and a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, underneath which the actress wore sheer silver polka-dotted tights. Chopra topped off her look with a spiked silver crown and Chopard jewels. Jonas wore a white Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jonas described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before Chopra and Jonas began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala with the Jonas Brother because they both worn designs by Ralph Lauren.

