Georgina Chapman Returns to the Spotlight After Harvey Weinstein Split at Met Gala

Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman made her major return to the spotlight at the 2019 Met Gala.

The fashion designer, 43, walked the carpet with Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, who she styled in a Marchesa gown. Chapman has been keeping a low profile ever since Oct. 2017 when the Weinstein sexual assault scandal broke.

Since its inception in 2004, Marchesa designs have been regulars on the red carpet, worn by A-listers like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and Blake Lively. But after the downfall of Weinstein, 67, Chapman’s label suffered, and even cancelled its New York Fashion Week runway show in Feb. 2018 in the wake of the controversy.

This isn’t the first time a Marchesa gown has walked the Met Gala carpet since the allegations against her ex-husband first landed. Last year, Scarlett Johansson gave the brand its first high-profile red carpet moment at the gala in the wake of the scandal.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson said in a statement to PEOPLE about her off-the-shoulder burgundy gown featuring a tulle skirt embellished with floral appliqués.

In Oct. 2017, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct against the disgraced producer. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.”

The exes later reached a divorce agreement under which Weinstein will pay the fashion designer roughly $15 to 20 million, a source told PEOPLE. Chapman will also get primary custody of their two children, ages 8 and 5, but she and Weinstein are still working out the details of the division of their marital assets. While a settlement has been reached, Chapman and Weinstein have not filed in court.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”