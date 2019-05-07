Andrew Garfield and Exes Emma Stone and Rita Ora All Attend the Same Met Gala Afterparty

Andrew Garfield could have used his “spidey sense” at the Met Gala afterparty Monday night, where his two of his ex girlfriends — Emma Stone and Rita Ora — happened to be in attendance.

The 35-year-old The Amazing Spider-Man star was photographed at New York City’s Standard Hotel hours after the annual fashionable fundraiser, trading in the event’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” for a more formal, classic three-piece tuxedo.

Stone, 30, and Ora, 28, were both snapped at the party too. Stone remained in the sparkling, ’80s-inspired Louis Vuitton jumpsuit she wore earlier in the evening (which she accessorized with a gold-buckle belt and matching heels). Ora also stayed in the same, long-sleeve gold sequin gown with plunging neckline, train, and a high slit.

All three had friends by their side. Ora was seen with Kate Moss; Stone, with Riley Keough and Alicia Vikander; and Garfield was joined by Nina Dobrev and Julia Garner.

Their night out came months after news broke that Garfield and Ora had called it quits. The two were first linked in November but reportedly “fizzled out” earlier this year, according to The Mirror who first to report on the breakup.

“It’s sad but they have both accepted the situation and moved on,” a source told the outlet.

Neither Ora nor Garfield’s reps responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, although the couple never confirmed the romance. They were photographed out and about together several times — including when they walked arm-in-arm last Christmas Eve in London’s Primrose Hill district.

Garfield and Stone ended their four-year on-off relationship in 2015, but remain pals.

“They never stopped caring about each other,” a source who knows Stone previously told PEOPLE. “Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”