Meryl Streep Says She Was 'Depressed' Playing Mean Boss in Devil Wears Prada: 'It Was Horrible'

Meryl Streep's time playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada wasn't as devilishly fun as the actress made it seem.

The three-time Oscar winner, 71, recently shared her memories of starring in the 2006 dramedy with Entertainment Weekly, commemorating its approaching 15 year anniversary alongside her costars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

For the role of the domineering and intimidating Priestly, Streep said she attempted method acting, a technique used by some actors to better deliver believable performances.

"It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing," Streep said. "I was so depressed! I said, 'Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!' "

The actress added, "That's the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!"

Despite Streep's misgivings, her performance helped the film's younger stars - like Blunt, 38, for whom the movie was a breakthrough in her career.

"Meryl is so gregarious and fun as hell, in some ways it wasn't the most fun for her having to remove herself," said Blunt. "It wasn't like she was unapproachable; you could go up to her and say, 'Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened' and she'd listen, but I don't know if it was the most fun for her to be on set being that way."

Hathaway, also 38, admitted to EW that she "did feel intimidated" by Streep on the set, "but I always felt cared for."

"I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching out for me. There's this scene where [she says], 'You're just as disappointing as the rest of those silly girls,' " the Oscar winner recalled. "I remember when the camera turned on me, the pressure really got to me, and I'd had such emotional fluidity in the day up to that point but it just wasn't there anymore."

"I remember having the experience of watching [her] watch me, and [she] altered [her] performance ever so slightly, and just made it a little bit different, and brought more out of me and got me to break through whatever barrier I had," Hathaway added.

In February, Hathaway revealed she had to fight to land her part as Andy Sachs during an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada," she said at the time. "But I got it! Hang in there, never give up!"

Hathaway recalled the moment she found out she landed the role in an interview with Variety in 2016.