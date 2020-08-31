Meryl Streep Is Unrecognizable as a Redhead in First Set Photo from The Prom Movie Adaptation

Meryl Streep's latest role is coming with a total transformation for the star

The Oscar-winning actress, 71, showed off her bright red locks for her latest role in Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Prom.

Murphy, 54, shared a photo of his cast on Monday in which Streep debuted red hair while wearing hoop earrings, red lipstick and a red shawl.

"Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's THE PROM. A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now," Murphy wrote in the caption.

The American Horror Story creator teased the release date, adding, "Christmas is right around the corner..."

The rest of the cast, who also posed in the photo, included Kerry Washington, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kevin Chamberlin, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key.

The Prom follows the story of Emma (Pellman) and Alyssa (DeBose), two high school students in love. When they're banned from attending prom together, a group of fading Broadway stars (Corden, Kidman, Streep, Rannells) learn of their trouble and seek to help.

Streep is playing Dee Dee Allen, a Broadway performer who stars in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt alongside Corden's character.

The adaptation follows a successful run for the musical that earned seven Tony nominations, including best musical and best book of a musical.

The Prom also made history in 2018 by featuring the first same-sex kiss televised on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.