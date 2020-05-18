Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Read James and the Giant Peach for Charity

Taika Waititi and a group of special celebrity guests are coming together to support Partners in Health in their coronavirus response efforts

Well, take a bite out of that!

Starting on Monday, JoJo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi will be leading a star-studded reading of the classic Roald Dahl children's novel James and the Giant Peach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Working together with the Roald Dahl Story Company, Waititi and a group of special celebrity guests will be digitally coming together to support of Partners in Health in their coronavirus response efforts.

“I’m Taika Waititi and welcome to this reading that I’m doing of James and the Giant Peach,” the Academy Award winner says at the start of the first episode.

“Along the way I’m going to be joined by many of my closest friends who are going to help read the story and spice things up by playing characters and what not. And when I say closest friends, I mean, I know about half of them,” he joked. “And when I say I know about half of them, I know about three of them actually, personally.”

Besides getting some quality entertainment out of the series, at-home viewers are also encouraged to donate to PIH.

“He believed deeply in the power of imagination to fuel important change, whether a vastly better health system, a more effective vaccine, or jobs for the most vulnerable,” Ophelia Dahl, co-founder and board chair of the nonprofit, said of her father in a press release. “Creativity and partnership are at the root of our organization.”

The Roald Dahl Story Company has offered to match the first $1 million in donations.