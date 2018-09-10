Meryl Streep Deserves Another Oscar for Her 'Roller Coaster of Emotions' at US Open

Meryl Streep already has her submission ready for this year’s Academy Awards.

The three-time Oscar winner, 69, delighted the crowd at the men’s singles US Open final on Sunday with her outsized reactions to the action on the court. And while Streep may have gotten lost in a crowd of thousands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen, New York, viewers at home were living for her amazing facial expressions.

“And the award for best performance by a fan in a leading role goes to…” the official US Open Twitter account wrote of Streep looking shocked while watching Novak Djokovic winning his 14th major tournament over Juan Martin del Potro.

And the award for best performance by a fan in a leading role goes to… 🏆🙀🎞🎥#USOpen pic.twitter.com/MRpcV99pNa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep currently on a roller coaster of emotions at the #UsOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/T6jVSzxGTI — suspiria stan (@lucaguadadnino) September 9, 2018

Other viewers quickly turned Streep’s shocked face into a meme.

“When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on,” one user wrote.

When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on. pic.twitter.com/f7o5zj0p2b — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) September 9, 2018

when you watch mamma mia 2 for the first time (meryl the meme streep) #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CxQrxJ9rKe — tamara (@extraordinaryo) September 9, 2018

“When you watch mamma mia 2 for the first time,” another joked.

If Meryl Streep can’t handle this match, how should we, mere mortals? #USOpen — ana (@ana_delizs) September 9, 2018

But most of all, viewers empathized with Streep.

“If Meryl Streep can’t handle this match, how should we, mere mortals?” one user lamented.