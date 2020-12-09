Meryl Streep Says She 'Was So Bad' on the First Day of Filming Don't Look Up

Meryl Streep is revealing more details about the star-studded Adam McKay film, Don't Look Up.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday night while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Streep, 71, said she was commuting from her home in The Berkshires in Massachusetts to the Boston set of the film which also stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"It’s about a global catastrophe but it’s sort of funny like Dr. Strangelove for 2020 about global warming, a metaphor of that," she said. "I play the president of the United States."

Dr. Strangelove is a 1964 black comedy film directed by Stanley Kubrick following an unhinged Air Force general as he orders a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. The U.S. President and his advisors then try to find a way to stop the Air Force crew from beginning an atomic holocaust.

Streep said Jonah Hill played her son and chief of staff in the upcoming comedy.

"We had our first scene on Friday and I was so bad," the Oscar-winning actress said while shaking her head. "I’ve been in this quarantine because they have to be very careful and I'm totally alone."

"My first scene was entering a stadium full of 20,000 people as the president, my big face on the jumbotron in front of me," she continued. "And I completely lost it, I couldn’t remember anything."

That scene uneased Streep as she described that it was "not at all" normal.

"First of all, there weren’t 20,000 people obviously," she said. "They’ll duplicate them [in editing]. There were extras all around the stadium. Lonely people separated by 20 feet of air, wearing masks and visors that are clear."

The extras were meant to have a "huzzah" moment where they cheered for her character, but while wearing masks their cheers ended up sounding muffled.

"The whole thing is so eerie and odd and disconcerting," she said of filming during a pandemic. "I have to pull myself together for Monday."

Filming for Don't Look Up started recently with Lawrence, 30, and DiCaprio, 46, photographed together on the Boston set last week.

The film follows two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

The Netflix movie is also set to star Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan and Tomer Sisley.