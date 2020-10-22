Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman Lead Glittery Teaser for Ryan Murphy's The Prom Musical on Netflix

Broadway is coming to Netflix!

The first teaser for the movie adaptation of The Prom dropped on Thursday, showing off all the star power director Ryan Murphy rounded up for the musical. The critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway show gets the movie treatment with screen legends Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman leading the way alongside James Corden and Andrew Rannells.

The Prom follows a group of egotistical Broadway stars who head to small-town Indiana to help a high school girl banned from attending her school's prom because she wants to bring her girlfriend as her date. While it sounds like a noble cause, the foursome are mainly in it for the good press.

"We have come to this community on behalf of a young girl," Streep's Tony-winning Dee Dee Allen announces to a flabbergasted Kerry Washington, who plays the head of the PTA that made the decision to ban Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) from the prom.

"I just want to go to prom like any other kid," Emma says earnestly.

The movie also stars Keegan-Michael Key as the supportive school principal and Broadway star Ariana DeBose as Alyssa, Emma's secret girlfriend.

Murphy explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to make a more classical musical adaptation when he took on The Prom.

"I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother," Murphy said. "I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humor of Singin' in the Rain. That's a show business story. It's a look at the inside of the film world, as opposed to The Prom, which looks at the Broadway community, but when you saw the musical on Broadway, it is just full steam ahead and never stops. I loved that quality, because it did feel old-fashioned and modern."

The musical previously made waves in 2018 when it featured the first ever same-sex kiss at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. During the first hour of the annual event’s NBC broadcast, the cast of The Prom took center stage to perform their rousing finale, “Time to Dance,” which saw actresses Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla share a smooch during their character’s fictional night out at their high school prom.