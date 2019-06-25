Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman Team Up with Ariana Grande for Netflix's The Prom Musical

Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman are going to the prom!

The Big Little Lies costars are eyeing to team up again to star in Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix adaptation of The Prom, a Broadway musical making waves for its inclusive LGBTQ representation, according to Deadline.

Streep and Kidman are to pair up with James Corden and Andrew Rannells as four Broadway actors who travel to Indiana to boost their profile by helping Emma, a high school senior forbidden from taking her girlfriend to prom.

While a search in under way for the young star of the musical adaptation, Ariana Grande has been tapped to play another high schooler and the daughter of a prominent PTA member, reports Deadline. Keegan-Michael Key will reportedly play Streep’s love interest, Principal Hawkins, while Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Awkwafina is said to be stepping in as the foursome’s publicist.

The adaptation follows a successful run for the musical that earned 7 Tony nominations, including best musical and best book of a musical.

The Prom also made history last year by featuring the first same-sex kiss televised on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

During the first hour of the annual event’s NBC broadcast, the cast of The Prom took center stage to perform their rousing finale, “Time to Dance,” which sees lead actresses Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla sharing a smooch during their character’s fictional night out at their high school prom.

“Broadway’s The Prom is grateful to Macy’s and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love,” the musical’s producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, and Jack Lane told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “These are some of the themes reflected in our musical comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

The Prom is currently on Broadway until Aug. 11, when it will close its production.