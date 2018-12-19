Meryl Streep 'Practically Broke' Her Knees While Trying to Impress Kids on Mary Poppins Returns

Christina Butan
December 19, 2018 04:42 PM
When Meryl Streep shows off, she goes the whole nine yards.

The Mary Poppins Returns star, who plays the super nanny Emily Blunt‘s kooky cousin, Topsy, had a bit of a mishap while giving the kid actors an acting lesson on set.

“We were in the middle of my big musical number, and I was showing off,” Streep says in People’s The Practically Perfect Guide to Mary Poppins special edition. “I told them, the first thing they teach you in drama school is how to fall down. So I marched across the room and pretended to trip and fell down.”

Unfortunately, the 69-year-old actress fell a little too hard.

“I did it so hard on both of my knees I practically broke them!” she says. “I thought, ‘Don’t be such a jerk, you’re not 11 years old anymore.'”

Streep, who was showing off for Nathanael Saleh, Pixie Davies, and Joel Dawson (John, Annabel, and Georgie Banks in the film), says that “the children are just beyond—you would not believe how great they are.”

That’s why despite the fact that she had to ice her knees for the next three days after, she would probably do it again.

“I got a big laugh from the kids,” she says, “so it was worth it.”

