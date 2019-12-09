A Look Back at Meryl Streep's Record-Setting 34 Golden Globe-Nominated Roles

Everyone talks about Meryl Streep’s record-setting number of Academy Award nominations, but perhaps even more impressive is the number of Golden Globe Award nominations she’s received: 34, as of this year, with her latest nod for Big Little Lies.

In fact, the Hollywood Foreign Press seems to be so enamored with Streep that they’ll give her a nomination for pretty much anything (even Mamma Mia!). And in 2016, they also gave her the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures.

In honor of Streep’s incredible feat — only Jack Lemmon has even come close, with 22 nominations — we’re looking back at the roles that got her the accolades. Think of it as a pre-ceremony binge list!

1979: The Deer Hunter

Streep’s first Golden Globe nomination was also her first for the Academy Awards. Though she lost out on both prizes for her turn as the girlfriend of a fallen soldier in Vietnam, the role helped establish Streep as one to watch in the awards show game.

1980: Kramer vs. Kramer

One to watch, no more: Streep catapulted to Golden Globe success when she snagged the best supporting actress in a drama trophy for Kramer vs. Kramer, in which she plays a woman who left her husband and is in the throes of divorce.

1982: The French Lieutenant’s Woman

Little did she know in ’80, but Kramer vs. Kramer was the start of a Golden Globe-winning streak. She won best actress in a leading role for The French Lieutenant’s Woman two years later.

1983: Sophie’s Choice

The next year brought Streep her third Golden Globe win (though she missed the ceremony), her second Oscar and perhaps still her most iconic role as Sophie, who must choose which of her children will be killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

1984: Silkwood

Though ’84 ended Streep’s winning streak, the nominations kept coming. In Silkwood, she plays real-life whistleblower and activist Karen Silkwood.

1986: Out of Africa

The film adaptation of Baroness Karen von Blixen’s memoir about her life in Kenya was the vehicle for Streep’s sixth nomination, in which she starred opposite Robert Redford.

1988: Ironweed

Playing the lover of Jack Nicholson’s character, a homeless man who abandoned his family, Streep nabbed another actress in a leading role nomination in 1988.

1989: Evil Angels

For her seventh and final nomination of the 1980s, Streep played the wife of a Seventh-day Adventist pastor who is charged with the murder of her infant daughter.

1990: She-Devil

Streep didn’t do comedy often, especially in the ’80s, but she was picture-perfect as the antagonist to Roseanne Barr’s crazed woman scorned (and on a mission for revenge).

1991: Postcards from the Edge

Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by fellow Hollywood icon Carrie Fisher, Streep tackled the part of an actress with an even-more-famous mother (inspired by Fisher’s own mother, Debbie Reynolds, played in the film by Shirley MacLaine), who is struggling with addiction.

1993: Death Becomes Her

You can’t stop Streep: She picked up her 11th nomination in ’93 for the musical-comedy-horror hybrid.

1995: The River Wild

Even in an action-packed flick, Streep scored. For this rafting adventure gone south, she earned a leading actress nomination.

1996: The Bridges of Madison County

Yet another nomination came in ’96, with The Bridges of Madison County, in which she plays an Iowa woman who has an affair with a National Geographic photographer.

1997: Marvin’s Room

At this point, Streep could expect Golden Globe nominations for practically every year she worked. In ’97, she earned a nomination for Marvin’s Room, in which she starred in alongside Diane Keaton and Leonardo DiCaprio.

1998: …First Do No Harm

Streep doesn’t do TV often, but when she does, she (obviously) nails it. In this made-for-TV movie, Streep plays a mother who battles her son’s doctor for the chance to try experimental treatments to help his epilepsy.

1999: One True Thing

Her fourth nomination in a row! In this familial drama, Renée Zellweger plays Streep’s daughter as the two work on their relationship as Streep’s character battles with cancer.

2000: Music of the Heart

Streep doesn’t do anything half-heartedly. So when she played violinist Roberta Guaspari in Music of the Heart, she studied the violin for months, even learning to play one of Bach’s concertos for the role.

2003: Adaptation and The Hours

In Adaptation, inspired by New Yorker writer Susan Orlean’s article and book The Orchid Thief, Streep plays Orlean (but the real-life writer would find little in the movie that resembles the events of her own life). Streep took home the supporting prize for this role. She was also nominated for her role in The Hours, but lost out to costar Nicole Kidman.

2004: Angels in America

Her second television win came in 2004, for Angels in America, in which she plays four different parts, including a male rabbi. Sadly, she only got one trophy for this win.

2005: The Manchurian Candidate

The remake of the 1962 film sees Streep as a U.S. Senator whose son is running for vice president.

2007: The Devil Wears Prada

Streep was chilly perfection as the ice-cold fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, famously inspired by Vogue‘s editor Anna Wintour, and snagged the prize for lead actress in a comedy or musical.

2009: Doubt and Mamma Mia!

As a super-strict nun in Doubt, Streep is utterly convinced of a priest’s sexual misconduct with a boy in their parish. She’s pretty much the exact opposite character in Mamma Mia!, a fun-loving mom preparing to send her daughter down the aisle while dancing to Abba songs.

2010: Julie & Julia and It’s Complicated

Streep snagged two of the five nominations for actress in a comedy or musical in ’10, for Julie & Julia and It’s Complicated. In the first, she’s iconic chef Julia Child (and absolutely nails her signature voice) and in the second, she plays a modern woman (with an amazing kitchen, thank you Nancy Meyers) going through a complicated almost-reunion with her ex, Alec Baldwin.

2012: The Iron Lady

Award shows love when actors and actresses play real people (bonus points if they’re still alive!), and Streep’s take on Britain’s first female prime minister was so unforgettable, it won her her first Oscar since 1983, too.

2013: Hope Springs

Hope Springs wasn’t an awards bait kind of movie, but with Streep in it, even the Globes couldn’t ignore it. She plays a woman in the midst of a week of intense marriage counseling with her husband, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

2014: August: Osage County

When you need an over-the-top matriarch in your movie, you call Streep. She played just that (with a whole lot of dysfunction) in the film adaption of the Broadway play.

2015: Into the Woods

As the witch in Stephen Sondheim’s fairy tale twist, Streep nabbed a supporting actress nomination.

2017: Florence Foster Jenkins (and the Cecil B. DeMille Award)

Her next nomination came for her role as Florence Foster Jenkins, in which she plays a wealthy woman with big dreams of singing, but without the perfect pitch (or any pitch, really) to do so.

2018: The Post

In this drama, Streep led an all-star cast as Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, The Washington Post.

2020: Big Little Lies

As the overly curious mother of deceased abusive husband Perry Wright, Streep stirred up trouble with the women of Monterey, California, eventually taking daughter-in-law Celeste (Nicole Kidman) to court over custody of her grandsons.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, hosted by Ricky Gervais, will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.