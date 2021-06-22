Artist Adrian Wilson and production designer Matt Duncan were the masterminds behind honoring Meryl Streep via the N.Y.C. subway, changing the 72 Street signs to read, "72 Streep"

Meryl Streep Gets a N.Y.C. Subway Stop Named in Her Honor for Her 72nd Birthday

Meryl Streep just received quite the unique (and underground!) gift for her 72nd birthday.

On Tuesday, artist and photographer Adrian Wilson and artist/production designer Matt Duncan joined forces to honor the three-time Academy Award-winning actress by changing the 72nd Street subway signs in N.Y.C.'s Manhattan borough to read "72 Streep" instead.

Wilson revealed on his Instagram Story that the "P" stickers on the subway signs were real, while a street sign reading "W 72 Streep," shared to his feed, was Photoshopped.

"The chap with the cherry picker let me down ... so you'll have to settle for the photoshop mockup for this birthday surprise 😎," he joked alongside the latter post.

Speaking with the New York Post, Wilson said the birthday surprise "was one of these ideas that you have and you're just like, 'That's so perfect' - and she's a national treasure, so everyone's going to love it."

This isn't the first time Wilson has used his artistic talents to pay tribute to famous faces. In the past, he has modified signs throughout the city to honor Prince, Aretha Franklin, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more.

As Wilson told Time Out of his Streep project, "I am known for my subway-sign tributes and realized back in January that this one-letter sticker change would be the perfect birthday surprise from New York to one of its best-loved stars."

"Hopefully [Meryl] enjoys the surprise and the [Metropolitan Transportation Authority] let it stay up for the day," he added.

Streep has appeared in dozens of films over her 45-year career, and has been nominated for a record total of 21 Oscars.

She is also celebrating the 15-year anniversary of her comedy The Devil Wears Prada this month, and recently told told Entertainment Weekly that playing the domineering and intimidating Miranda Priestly was a challenge.

"It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing," Streep said of the filming process, during which she attempted method acting. "I was so depressed! I said, 'Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!' "