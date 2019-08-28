Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman Battle for Millions in the New Trailer for The Laundromat

Prepare yourselves for a new Meryl Streep.

The three-time Oscar winner, 70, stars in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Laundromat as a widow who uncovers insurance fraud committed by law partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas).

The two lawyers ran a law firm that was at the center of the 2016 Panama Papers scandal when documents leaked showing how wealthy people were hiding money through offshore shell corporations.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film is a wild foray into the world of money and the lengths millionaires will go to in order to stay rich.

“First you must ask yourself: Are you wealthy?” Mossack asks. Fonseca adds, “The simple truth of the world is that in most games for someone to win, well, someone has to lose.”

Enter Streep’s fictional Ellen Martin, who discovers she’s been cheated out of her husband’s insurance after his death by Mossack and Fonseca’s law firm.

Image zoom Meryl Streep in The Laundromat

Image zoom Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas in The Laundromat Netflix

Seeking retribution, Martin embarks on a hilariously dark quest to expose Mossack, Fonseca and the millionaires they represent.

“Bribery, corruption, money laundering, millions and millions and millions of dollars,” Martin says. “Somebody has to sound the alarm.”

The film also stars Sharon Stone, Melissa Rauch, David Schwimmer, Alex Pettyfer, Will Forte, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Wright, James Cromwell, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chris Parnell.

The movie is an adaptation of Jake Bernstein’s non-fiction book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

The Laundromat is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week. It debuts in select theaters Sept. 27 and is available on Netflix Oct. 18.