Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Files for Divorce from Musician Tay Strathairn

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

One of Meryl Streep‘s daughters is ending her marriage.

Mr. Robot actress Grace Gummer filed for divorce from her husband, musician Tay Strathairn, on March 23, according to a court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gummer, 33, cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing from Strathairn, 39. She listed their marriage date as July 10, 2019, and their date of separation just a month later on Aug. 21.

Neither Gummer or Strathairn are seeking spousal support.

Strathairn’s father is actor David Strathairn, who starred with Streep in the 1994 film The River Wild as a husband and wife.

RELATED: Meryl Streep Is Officially a Grandma as Daughter Mamie Gummer Welcomes a Son

Gummer is best known for her role in Mr. Robot as well as for performances in American Horror Story: Freak Show, Smash and Larry Crowne as well as Frances Ha.

Strathairn has also acted in the 1988 film Eight Men Out, 1996’s Lone Star and 2017’s Hue.

Streep has three other children with husband Don Gummer: daughters Mamie, 36, and Louisa, 28 and son Henry, 33.

RELATED VIDEO: Before and After: See Meryl Streep and More of Your Favorite Oscar Nominees at Their Early Oscars Appearances!

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband welcomed their first grandchild in February 2019 when Mamie gave birth to a boy.

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about becoming a grandmother to Interview before Mamie gave birth, saying, “I’ve been working like mad for quite a while, so I’m getting ready for my first grandchild. My daughter’s having a baby in February, so I’m going to go out and ruin her life.”

She cheekily added, “I specialize in unsolicited advice.”