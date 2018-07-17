Having the Time of Their Lives! Meryl Streep & Cher Share a Kiss at Mamma Mia Premiere in London

Meryl Streep and Cher are together again!

The pair is back for another movie together and they celebrated with a friendly kiss on the red carpet of the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiere in London on Monday.

Streep, 69, and Cher, 72, — who previously worked on 1983’s Silkwood — were all smiles as they shared a sweet embrace before joining the rest of the cast including Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and Christine Baranski as well as Judy Cramer, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies and ABBA band member Benny Andersson.

On Monday, Cher told PEOPLE she was happy to play Streep’s mother in the sequel— even though she is only three years older than her onscreen daughter.

“That doesn’t make any difference,” said Cher, who hasn’t appeared on the big screen in seven years.

“I was thrilled to death, and it was so silly. It was great fun, and I love her [Meryl], so it was perfect,” she said, adding, “It was great, and she was hiding watching me sing, and I was so excited. I didn’t find out until afterwards—I would have been more nervous.”

In the follow-up to the 2008 adaptation, a pregnant Sophie (Seyfried) calls on the help of her mother’s friends and former bandmates Tanya and Rosie as she prepares for motherhood. As the film switches between the past and present, James stars as Streep’s character in her younger years.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is out Friday.