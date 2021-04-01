The Great Peace: A Memoir will be published by Hachette Books on July 27

Mena Suvari Writes Memoir About How She 'Lost Herself to Sex, Drugs and Bad, Often Abusive Relationships'

Mena Suvari — who rose to stardom as an actress with roles in films like American Beauty and the American Pie franchise — has written a "harrowing" and "heartbreaking" memoir about coming of age in Hollywood.

The Great Peace: A Memoir will be published by Hachette Books on July 27, the 42-year-old actress shares exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about this decision and put my entire heart and soul into creating this book," Suvari, who is expecting her first child with husband Michael Hope, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I feel more ready than ever to finally tell my truth and to share my personal journey for the first time in my life."

In her book, the model-turned-actor reveals how she "lost herself to sex, drugs and bad, often abusive relationships even as blockbuster movies made her famous," according to the press release.

mena suvari Image zoom Credit: Hachette Books

Suvari shares what it was like to grow up in the 1990s, and how she navigated "the lasting psychological scars of abuse, yet knowing deep inside she has and desires so much more from life."

A deeply "vulnerable" read, Suvari owns up to her own mistakes, shares what she learned along the way and explains how she worked "to understand and grow rather than casting blame," per the release.

"As such, she makes this a timeless story of girl empowerment and redemption, of somebody using their voice to rediscover their past, seek redemption, and to understand their mistakes," the description continues, "and ultimately come to terms with their power as an individual to find a way and a will to live — and thrive."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Spacey And Mena Suvari Image zoom Kevin Spacey and Mena Suvari in American Beauty | Credit: DreamWorks SKG/Getty Images

mena suvari Image zoom The actress | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

For Suvari, it's time to share her story in a way she never has before.