Mena Suvari Plays Nicole Brown Simpson in New Film About Her Murder — But with a Strange Twist

The trailer for The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, starring Mena Suvari, has dropped and it features a shocking twist — O.J. Simpson is not believed to be the alleged killer.

Suvari, 40, plays Nicole Brown Simpson in the film and it is told from her perspective after she grows suspicious of a man she becomes intimate with after hiring him to do housework.

The man, played by Nick Stahl, is later revealed to be serial killer Glen Rogers. The movie suggests he to make him Nicole’s murderer.

“I know what you’re thinking, but it wasn’t O.J.,” Suvari’s Nicole says at the beginning of the clip when asked how she got a number of bruises on her body.

The clip then sees her sit down with her good friend Kris Jenner, played by Agnes Bruckner, who pleads with Nicole to tell her what’s been going on.

“I met another man. He’s just someone I hired to work on my condo. Ever since then, it’s like wherever I go he’s there — like he’s haunting me,” Suvari’s Nicole says.

Nicole then experiences a number of frightening occurrences, including creepy phone calls from Glen and the feeling that someone is watching her.

At one point, however, O.J. appears to be spying on her as she spends time with her friend and restaurant waiter Ron Goldman.

Nonetheless, Nicole attempts to alert police of Rogers’ behavior, but they don’t take her concerns seriously as they tell her “it seems to me you willingly invited this man into your home.”

“After he’s killed me you people can live with the fact that you’ve never did a thing about it,” Nicole fires back.

The film also depicts, what appears to be, a romantic relationship between Nicole and her friend Faye Resnick, played by Taryn Manning.

The trailer ends with Nicole and Goldman fighting for their lives before their bloody bodies are left outside of her Brentwood, California condo.

Nicole and Goldman died on June 12, 1994. She was 35 and he was 25.

In 2012, a conspiracy theory made the media rounds, positing that the murders of Nicole and Goldman were actually the work of Glen. As first shown in the Investigation Discovery documentary My Brother the Serial Killer, Clay Rogers, brother of Glen, maintains that Glen confessed to killing Nicole and Goldman while on death row in Florida.

The Rogers family claims that Glen called home a few weeks before the murder to say that he was “partying” with Nicole; receipts prove he was working in Los Angeles at the time. They also say that, after being found guilty of the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, Glen told them he’d been hired by O.J. to steal an expensive pair of earrings from Brown’s condo and to kill her if she got in the way.

In response to the documentary Goldman’s sister Kim refuted Glen’s claim saying to CNN “I am appalled at the level of irresponsibility demonstrated by the network and producers of this so-called documentary.”

“I’m disappointed at the way this story was handled. Is this a confession?” Kim told the outlet.

LAPD also released a statement following the documentary’s release saying, according to CNN, “We know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. We have no reason to believe that Mr. Rogers was involved.”

O.J., now 72, was found not guilty of the murders in October 1995 after a lengthy trial. He was later found responsible for the deaths in a civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families of Brown and Goldman.

In 2008, O.J. was found guilty of various felony charges including kidnapping and robbery in connection with a botched Las Vegas robbery. He was granted parole in July 2017 after nearly nine years behind bars.

Glenn is known as the Casanova Killer and the Cross Country Killer and was convicted of two murders but suspected of more.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson does not yet have a premiere date.