Everything We Know About the Men in Black Spinoff Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson

Men in Black is back — this time with some girl power!

After starring in one of the most fun outings in the Marvel universe together, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are bringing their banter to the hit action series for a fourth movie. The two established their chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok, which they’ll milk to further effect as alien-hunting secret agents.

Though details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the movie was announced as a spinoff and not a sequel or a remake, meaning it’s taking place in the same universe as the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones installments. A major indication that the two stories are linked in some ways is the fact Emma Thompson makes an appearance as Agent O. She first took on the character in the third movie of the original series, though it’s unclear how she fits into this one.

And although the first three movies take place in New York, the spinoff filmed in London before taking off to Morocco. Thompson, 35, posted a first look at the desert setting on Instagram Friday, showing her and Hemsworth, 35, wearing the iconic black suits and sunglasses that Smith and Jones made popular from the first movies.

The movie also stars Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall and Rebecca Ferguson, and is helmed by Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

As for whether Smith and Jones will be making a comeback as Agents J and K, nothing is confirmed. But reports say the movie will be filming some scenes in New York City, where the two agents are based.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the question to be answered — the movie is scheduled to hit theaters June 14, 2019 and Hemsworth and Thompson have been hard at work for weeks.