The Oscars Moments We'll Never Be Able to Stop Talking About

It was Feb. 26, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards were nearing their end, with just one award left to give out. Bonnie & Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to present the prize for Best Picture. Upon opening the envelope, Beatty paused. The crowd laughed, and he showed the envelope to Dunaway after she urged him along. Dunaway read out the name of the film La La Land. Their cast and crew took the stage, and the speeches began.

But behind them, something was amiss: stagehands started running across the stage behind them. The faces of team La La Land went from blissful joy to confusion and horror. And then producer Fred Berger said: "We lost, by the way."

His fellow producer Jordan Horowitz took the stage and delivered, perhaps, what are now the most iconic words in Oscars history: "There was a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture." He grabbed the correct card out of Warren Beatty's hands, showing it to the crowd. Horowitz added, "I'm going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from Moonlight."

Beatty then took to the stage to explain what happened - he and Dunaway had accidentally been given an extra envelope for Best Actress, which read "Emma Stone, La La Land." He then presented the award to Moonlight, and director Barry Jenkins took the stage. "Clearly, even in my dreams, this could not be true," he began. "But to hell with dreams, I'm done with it. Because this is true."

An unprecedented mess that made headlines for weeks to come, one thing's for sure: there will likely never be a bigger moment in Oscar history than Envelopegate.