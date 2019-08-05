Melissa McCarthy Bonds with U.S. Women's National Soccer Team at The Kitchen Screening

It’s all about ladies supporting ladies.

At least that’s what The Kitchen stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss told the crowd at a VIP screening of their new movie, where they were joined by members of the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ashlyn Harris and Crystal Dunn stepped out at the L.A. screening of the film fresh off their Victory Tour win the night before against the Republic of Ireland. The win came under a month after they made history in France with their back-to-back World Cup victories.

RELATED: From Most Goals to Most Wins: Here Are the Records the U.S. National Team Broke During World Cup

The four ladies posed with McCarthy, Haddish and Moss at the screening, with all four documenting the outing on their Instagram Stories. They later also joined them on stage before the movie played as the crowd gave them several rounds of applause.

“I feel like we’re champions like these ladies are champions,” Haddish said at the screening, according to fan video of the event.

“I just want to let y’all know, even though I’m injured, if y’all need me, let me know!” Haddish joked as the crowd laughed, adding that her “meniscus” was hurting.

Image zoom Tiffany Haddish, Crystal Dunn, Megan Rapinoe, Melissa McCarthy, Alex Morgan, Elisabeth Moss and Ashlyn Harris

Moss also took the microphone and described the underlying message of the film, which follows the three actresses as mob wives trying to take over their husband’s businesses in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.

RELATED: Celebrities React to USWNT’s World Cup Victory — and Call for Equal Pay

“I think it’s a story about what happens and how powerful women can be when they come together and support each other,” Moss said in a fan video from the event. “And what happens when they don’t, and what happens when they betray each other and turn on each other.”

Image zoom Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn Harris

The USWNT has had a whirlwind of public appearances since lifting their fourth trophy at the World Cup in France on July 7, including a special ticket tape parade celebration in New York City. They’re now in the midst of playing 5 Victory Tour games at home in the next two months, with the first stop in L.A. on Saturday resulting in a 3-0 win over Ireland.

The players are also taking the opportunity to speak openly and garner public support for their ongoing litigation against the U.S. Soccer federation for equal pay. Part of their campaign included a visit with the women behind Time’s Up, led by hundreds of leaders in Hollywood and industries all over the country fighting for fair pay and treatment in work environments.

RELATED: All the Stars Calling Out the Soccer Wage Gap After Americans’ World Cup Victory

The majority of the team attended a special even hosted by Time’s Up, where they linked their movements. Defender Kelley O’Hara later posted a group shot from the event featuring the team and actresses like Brie Larson, Natalie Portman and America Ferrera, who have all been vocal supporters of the team and their ongoing lawsuit.

The USWNT next takes on Portugal in two matches in Philadelphia and St. Paul in late August before facing off against South Korea in Chicago and Charlotte in early October.

The Kitchen opens Aug. 9.