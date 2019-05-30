Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss Run the Mafia in The Kitchen Trailer

The Kitchen has cooked up its very first trailer.

The crime drama starring Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish as mobster wives who take Irish mafia matters into their own hands while their husbands sit behind bars released its first look Wednesday.

The film takes place in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen in 1978, and features the women embracing their roles as gun-toting bosses determined not to fail their families while their husbands remain incarcerated.

The trailer shows various scenes from the film, including Common as an FBI agent standing over a dead body, Haddish looking sad while riding the subway, and the women at both a funeral and dancing at a club.

Based on the Vertigo comic-book series, the film serves as the directorial debut of Straight Outta Compton scribe Andrea Berloff.

The cast is rounded out by, among others, Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Camp, Margo Martindale and James Badge Dale.

The Kitchen hits theaters August 9.