Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Share Hilarious Audition Tape for Thor: Love and Thunder

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone want in on Thor 4 while they're in Australia

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone would very much love to be in Thor 4, please.

The hilarious couple posted a video from their Christmas celebrations in Australia, where McCarthy has been filming the Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But now that filming has wrapped, as McCarthy revealed last week with a photo alongside costar Nicole Kidman, the couple is hoping to get in on another major project filming in the land down under.

"Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film Love and Thunder," Falcone, 47, says into the camera.

"Respectfully," McCarthy, 50, adds. "I am not afraid to perform a monologue."

While Falcone says he will also perform a monologue, he also sends a plea directly to the people in charge of the upcoming Marvel movie, including director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth.

"Taika and Chris and the people at Marvel studio," Falcone says, hilariously pronouncing Marvel like the ice cream brand Carvel. "I have been known to be a song and dance man."

This leads into the two improvising a song together before McCarthy also offers her craft service skills as a reason for casting them.

"I also can make a wonderful hummus. I can make an edamame hummus, I can make a traditional hummus," McCarthy says, over-enunciating the word "hummus."

The hilarious video ends with both of them singing their final please.

"We’re available and a local hire," McCarthy says before Falcone joins in. "We could be love and thunder, or thunder and love."

Thor 4 reunites Hemsworth with Natalie Portman, who starred in the first two Thor movies. It also stars Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

Image zoom Natalie Portman | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Portman is set to star in Thor: Love and Thunder as Jane Foster after the character was sidelined from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 2015's Thor: The Dark World. Portman will be playing the Mighty Thor, a storyline in the comics in which Foster takes over as the superhero.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscar winner admitted that "it's a lot of pressure" to take over Thor from Hemsworth in the upcoming sequel.