Melissa McCarthy Says She Would Do a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'This Afternoon' (Exclusive)

She may be starring as Ursula the Sea Witch in Disney's highly-anticipated live-action film The Little Mermaid, but Melissa McCarthy would jump at the chance to play one of her own beloved characters again.

"I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time."

Even if the cast are "all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should,'" the actress, 52, allows.

Her favorite memories from the production? "Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in," she recalls. "From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we'd be like... You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself."

McCarthy admits the cast was a bit "hesitant" to shoot one of the most memorable scenes in the film when the group of friends all go wedding dress shopping. "It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there," the actress says. "And we were like, 'Kristen's going to choke.' It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn't on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs."

As for what her character Megan and Air Marshall Jon (played by her husband Ben Falcone, 49) would be doing now, McCarthy thinks they'd be "running her trucking company. And they're obviously private detectives, obviously, just to state what everybody knows," she says. "I think they have matching denim jackets with each other's image painted on it. I think they're so happy. And they're running a dog rescue, I'll say that."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.