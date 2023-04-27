Melissa McCarthy Says She Would Do a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'This Afternoon' (Exclusive)

The Little Mermaid star graces the cover of PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue

By Julie Jordan
Published on April 27, 2023 09:51 AM

She may be starring as Ursula the Sea Witch in Disney's highly-anticipated live-action film The Little Mermaid, but Melissa McCarthy would jump at the chance to play one of her own beloved characters again.

"I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time."

For more of McCarthy's exclusive interview, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy for PEOPLE. Ruven Afanador

Even if the cast are "all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should,'" the actress, 52, allows.

Her favorite memories from the production? "Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in," she recalls. "From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we'd be like... You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bridesmaids - 2011
Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

McCarthy admits the cast was a bit "hesitant" to shoot one of the most memorable scenes in the film when the group of friends all go wedding dress shopping. "It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there," the actress says. "And we were like, 'Kristen's going to choke.' It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn't on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs."

As for what her character Megan and Air Marshall Jon (played by her husband Ben Falcone, 49) would be doing now, McCarthy thinks they'd be "running her trucking company. And they're obviously private detectives, obviously, just to state what everybody knows," she says. "I think they have matching denim jackets with each other's image painted on it. I think they're so happy. And they're running a dog rescue, I'll say that."

Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Ruven Afanador

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey to Present at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz Stars in Trailer for Addiction Drama 'Stay Awake'
See Chrissy Metz as a Mom Who Struggles with Addiction in Emotional 'Stay Awake' Trailer (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crg6dxagssc/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Working on our communication skills 🎭 5h annemarie9304's profile picture
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Play with Puppets Over Dinner: 'Working on Our Communication Skills'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
A Haunting in Venice Trailer
See Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and More in Trailer for Star-Studded Mystery 'A Haunting in Venice'
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
'Little Mermaid' Featurette Shows New Footage from Upcoming Live-Action Disney Film
Melissa McCarthy Says She 'Begged' Director to Portray Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Dylan Sprouse, Adam Sandler
Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
pedro pascal, ethan hawke
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Lead Steamy Romance in Trailer for 'Strange Way of Life'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Makes Brief Appearance in 'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director Baz Luhrmann attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie
natalie portman, james Corden
Natalie Portman Recreates Her Entire Career in 7 Minutes on 'Late Late Show with James Corden' 
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg Says Editing Guns Out of 'E.T.' Was a 'Mistake': 'I Never Should Have Done That'