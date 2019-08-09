Melissa McCarthy Reveals Tiffany Haddish's Wild — But 'Healthy' — Drink Order

Melissa McCarthy, 48, says she distinctly remembers her funny first encounter with Tiffany Haddish, 39, for their new drama The Kitchen.

“Tiffany and I met for dinner in New York, and she ordered a drink and then next to the drink [she ordered] a big tumbler filled with every fruit available at the bar, like cherries and all the citruses,” McCarthy tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I was like, ‘How is that all going to go together?’ “

But McCarthy soon learned Haddish had a perfectly good reason for all the produce.

“She just looked at me and said, ‘It makes it healthy.’ Immediately I was like, ‘Okay we are going to be fine.'”

Adds Haddish, “I’m telling you, you just got to get your antioxidants in, that’s all.”

McCarthy and Haddish team up with Elisabeth Moss, 37, for their latest film about tough-talking Mob wives who gain control of New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in the 1970s after their husbands are sent to prison.

Haddish says the trio have remained friends after filming and continue to keep in contact.

“We send text messages to each other. Well, I send a lot of messages,” jokes Haddish. “I was counting them the other day, and I was like, ‘I need to leave them alone.'”

The Kitchen is in theaters now.