Melissa McCarthy Reveals Octavia Spencer Caught the Bouquet at Her Wedding in Sweet Throwback Photos

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been friends since the early '90s

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer go way back!

The actresses star together in Netflix's Thunder Force (out now) as two lifelong best friends who reconnect and become superheroes thanks to a special serum created by one of them. And just like in the movie, McCarthy, 50, and Spencer, 50, have actually been friends for over two decades.

Both stars recently celebrated their friendship with throwback pictures as part of a #stillbestfriends campaign to promote the Netflix movie.

In McCarthy's post, the actress reveals Spencer actually caught the bouquet at her wedding.

"After 20+ years, I'm #stillbestfriends with the incredible @octaviaspencer and I wouldn't have it any other way ❤️ Who is your bestie? Did you know them pre-cell phone so half your photos are old disposables?" McCarthy wrote before adding, "And yes, she caught the bouquet at my wedding!!"

Spencer also shared a sweet memory of the two out with a group of friends.

"I'm #stillbestfriends with @melissamccarthy and it's the best! Who is your bestie? Post a photo, tag your BFF and let's see who's #stillbestfriends," Spencer wrote.

The women have been close ever since the '90s when McCarthy and future husband Ben Falcone performed with the L.A. comedy troupe The Groundlings, and Spencer regularly caught their act.

Though they'd never had a chance to work together during all those years, the close pals were immediately on board when Falcone mentioned he was writing a script for them to play BFF superheroes.

Each has watched the other's career flourish — Spencer won an Oscar in 2012 for her standout performance in The Help, the same year McCarthy broke through with her scene-stealing work in Bridesmaids. And during that time their friendship has only matured.

"I knew her before she had kids," Spencer previously told PEOPLE. "And I know her as a mom. She's raising two amazing young women and they have her as a role model. That's one of my favorite things about her. I mean, aside from all of my other favorite things. I just love seeing her with Georgie and Viv."