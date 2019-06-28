Melissa McCarthy Is in Talks to Star as Ursula in Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid

Melissa McCarthy might star as the iconic sea witch

By Alexia Fernandez
June 28, 2019 07:56 PM

Melissa McCarthy might be going under the sea.

The 48-year-old actress is in talks to star as Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Variety first reported the news.

A rep for McCarthy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rob Marshall, who directed Mary Poppins Returns, is taking on directing duties. Songs from the original 1989 animated film will be included in the live-action film, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda, who rose to fame with his Broadway hit In the Heights and Hamilton, is also a co-producer on the film.

The story centers on the mermaid Ariel who yearns to live among humans and finds her wish granted when she trades her voice for legs from the sea witch, Ursula.

Melissa McCarthy
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Disney

The original animated film featured the voice of Jodi Benson as Ariel. The film earned $84 million at the U.S. box office and $233 million worldwide.

RELATED: Aladdin Gets Positive First Reviews: ‘It’s Great to See Will Smith in Comedic Mode Again’

Disney has released a string of live-action films based on their animated classics, such as the recent Aladdin, Dumbo, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.

The studio will release The Lion King next month which stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa. Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and Billy Eichner also star.

The Lion King is in theaters July 19.

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.