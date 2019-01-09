Melissa McCarthy Gushes About Friends: 'Nugget' Jennifer Aniston and 'Smart' Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy‘s friends can’t get any better!

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? Star, 48, shared who she most admired in Hollywood in InStyle’s February issue and included a few memorable names, including Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman.

“I love that Jennifer Aniston, that little nugget. That’s a person to the soles of her feet,” she revealed. “Just solid, good.”

As for Kidman, 51, McCarthy said the Destroyer actress is “a smart, non-bull—- puppy.”

“She isn’t going to mince words, isn’t going to try to play the game. She’s got a hell of a picker,” McCarthy shared. “She picks [movies] that are really interesting, and she’s not concerned about how they may be seen.”

Someone quite like Kidman is Vice actress Amy Adams, McCarthy said.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

“Amy Adams is the same. I love that she is starting to produce. I would like Amy Adams to run for president. I think the world would be better in general,” she said. “I’d like Viola Davis to wake me up every morning and be like, ‘Here’s your thought for the day,’ and I’d literally write it down.”

Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy

Other friends of McCarthy have also left their impact, including Octavia Spencer who McCarthy has known for 20 years.

“She is the same person she has always been. Same with Allison Janney. They didn’t change. They’re not adapting for their jobs or their careers,” she shared. “They are exactly, unapologetically as they were.”

The same could be said for McCarthy, who stars in Can You Ever Forgive Me? the story of Lee Israel, a celebrity biographer who begins to forge letters by famous figures in history.

McCarthy was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is now in theaters.