Melissa McCarthy Gives Update on Playing Ursula in Live-Action Little Mermaid : 'It’s Just So Fun'

Melissa McCarthy is eager to get back to filming The Little Mermaid.

On Tuesday, the actress and her husband, Ben Falcone, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and answered some fan questions about the live-action remake of the 1989 Disney princess classic.

"For The Little Mermaid, hopefully, if everything is … safe, we go back to shooting in January in London," McCarthy said. "Which is very exciting."

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated star, 50, is slated to play Ursula, the film's main antagonist.

"I have such an affection for Ursula. I know she’s the villain, but I’ve just always kind of been like, ‘Oh my god.’ I mean, she’s kind of delicious to play," McCarthy said.

"I’m just kind of doing it as if I could be like the vaudevillian night club act that lives in my heart," she added of how she plans to fulfill the role. "It’s just so fun, you can’t go too far with her and I’m excited to see it."

Disney announced back in July 2019 that singer Halle Bailey — one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — will be taking on the titular role of Ariel. The R&B singer’s casting was quickly met with praises, as fans celebrated Disney’s diverse choice for the role.

Opposite Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King was cast as the charming Prince Eric. The British actor has been previously seen in World on Fire, Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, as well as Postcards from London and A Dog’s Way Home.

Also joining the cast is Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda is serving as an executive producer while also working on the new music for the film.

The Hamilton and Moana composer has been a longtime fan of the movie and even named his son Sebastian after the iconic character in the film.