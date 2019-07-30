Melissa McCarthy Fuels Ursula Casting Rumors: 'It Would Be an Awfully Fun Thing to Do'

Melissa McCarthy is throwing out some major hints that she might just land the role of Ursula in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

McCarthy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday where host Jimmy Kimmel brought up the rumors that she was set to be cast as the iconic villain in the movie.

“I hadn’t heard about that,” McCarthy joked. “It seems like it would be an awfully fun thing to do. I’d love if Disney gave me a little ringy-dingy.”

“We’ll see,” she added before looking at the camera and winking.

“If It did it would be very wonderful, Disney,” she again said straight to the camera.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Is in Talks to Star as Ursula in Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid

McCarthy said she was already well-versed with the original thanks to her work as a nanny when the movie first came out. And now that she has two daughters — 12-year-old Vivian and 9-year-old Georgette — the actress said she’d be excited to take on a project that appeals to them.

“That was the one where they were like, ‘Really?’ ” McCarthy recalled. “And also I think there’s a little whisper of, ‘Oh God, don’t embarrass me.’ “

Image zoom Melissa McCarthy Steve Granitz/WireImage; Disney

Rumors of McCarthy’s casting were first circulated by Variety late last month when the outlet reported she was in talks to take on the villain. A rep for McCarthy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Days after McCarthy’s name popped up, Disney confirmed R&B star Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, while several outlets reported singer Harry Styles is in early negotiations to star as Prince Eric. Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay have also been linked to the film.

RELATED: Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Little Mermaid! R&B Singer Halle Bailey Cast as Ariel in Remake

Rob Marshall, who directed Mary Poppins Returns, is taking on directing duties. Songs from the original 1989 animated film will be included in the live-action film, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda, who rose to fame with his Broadway hit In the Heights and Hamilton, is also a co-producer on the film.

The story centers on the mermaid Ariel who yearns to live among humans and finds her wish granted when she trades her voice for legs from the sea witch, Ursula.