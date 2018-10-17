Melissa McCarthy Says She Wakes Up Every Morning at 4:30 A.M. to Watch TV Reruns Alone

Melissa McCarthy starts her day bright and early — but not for what you might think.

The Oscar-nominated actress does not go for a run, meditate or arrive on a set at 4:30 a.m. every morning, as she told The New York Times Magazine in a profile published on Wednesday.

Instead, McCarthy watches TV, saying, “I treat myself right.”

McCarthy wanders through her home in Los Angeles or Atlanta, makes coffee and watches old episodes of Knight Rider or the original episodes of The Incredible Hulk starring Lou Ferrigno.

“I watch [him] freak out, throw a clearly rubber tree. Bill Bixby’s high-waisted super chambray-colored pants,” she said. “They’re always so pristine. Even though he’s backpacking in the woods, he’s so freshly laundered.”

The actress is also extremely well-read, having a copy of the Los Angeles Times delivered to her doorstep and reading The New York Times on her iPad. She also loves National Geographic where she admires photos of polar bears.

On the weekends, she and her husband Ben Falcone abandon their phones and focus on their family, inviting longtime friends from their days in The Groundlings over for dinner, according to the magazine.

McCarthy previously opened up about how she and Falcone celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, telling Ellen DeGeneres while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she gave Falcone a cell phone for seniors to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

“I gave him a… phone for senior citizens,” she said.

“It has huge buttons. It’s fantastic. Jitterbug, that’s right. Jitterbug. My kids are horrified by it,” she said.

Falcone went a more amorous route for his gift. McCarthy recalled, “[He gave me] two beautiful rings, one that said ‘Love.’ And I gave him a Jitterbug phone. I need to work on my romance skills.”